Imran Khan says two people shot at him during long march

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has delivered his first address to the PTI workers from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital – Lahore after getting injured in a gun attack during the long march, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan will give a briefing about his injuries.

Dr Faisal Sultan disclosed the X-rays of Imran Khan and said that the bullets also fractured a bone in Khan’s right leg. He said that a bullet hit near an artery in Imran Khan’s right leg and it would be difficult to control the blood flow if the artery was damaged.

Imran Khan said, “I was aware of an assassination attempt in Wazirabad or Gujrat. I knew that I would be targeted in Wazirabad or Gujrat.”

The former premier reiterated that a US under-secretary had threatened the Pakistani envoy during the PTI government to remove him from his office, otherwise, the country would face severe consequences. He alleged that the consciences of the lawmakers were auctioned to make the no-confidence motion successful.

He said that the current rulers had thoughts that the nationals will hold celebrations after his ouster from Prime Minister’s Office but the outcomes were very different as they held massive protests.

He said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf gave NRO to the politicians during his tenure who later looted the national exchequer for 10 years.

He said that he went to the nation after being ousted from the PM Office. “We held several rallies with record attendance. A large number of participants joined the PTI long march on May 25. Our Constitution allows us to organise protests and long marches.”

Khan slammed the incumbent government for suppressing the voice of the nation by carrying out crackdowns against PTI workers and torturing participants including women and children of the long march on May 25.

Imran Khan said that the opponents were expecting the end of PTI but the nation gave a strong reaction and took to the streets. He added that the nationals actively participated in the Punjab by-polls.

“State machinery was used in Punjab by-polls by then government as they were in power and the election commission was also backing them. ECP opposed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) as it is the solution to end the vote rigging.”

He said that the current rulers were shocked after PTI won the majority of seats during Punjab by-polls. “They start threatening our people after Punjab by-polls. Media is controlled and journalists are threatened. Our lawmakers were threatened via telephone calls to force them to leave Imran Khan’s side.”

“After facing failures everywhere, they tried to technically knockout me. They attempted to disqualify me in the prohibited funding case and later in the Toshakhana case.”

“The court had ordered the ECP to announce the verdict of the prohibited funding cases against PTI and PML-N together. However, the ECP did not announce the verdict of cases against the PML-N and PPP.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif had demanded to compare his political competence with Imran Khan despite the Sharif family being convicted in corruption cases. “They are demanding a level playing field which means that they want to disqualify me.”

“ECP gave eight verdicts against us which were overturned by the courts when PTI challenged them.”

The PTI chief announced filing a defamation lawsuit against the chief election commissioner (CEC).

“I contested by-polls alone in nine constituencies across the country and got the victory on eight seats which is a world record for a politician. Instead of analysing the nation’s message, they tried to disqualify me.”

Khan alleged that his assassination was planned behind closed doors. He said that he recorded a video in which he named the people who were involved in his assassination attempts.

He said that they decided to murder him like the assassination of Salman Taseer over the allegations of blasphemy and later they would claim that an extremist murdered him.

“Three more people are involved in my assassination plan. One of the three people is Rana Sanaullah who decided to assassinate me after witnessing massive public support for the PTI.”

He added that Shehbaz Sharif was also named in a report prepared by human rights organisations that he murdered people in fake encounters of Punjab police.

Imran Khan said that two attackers resorted to firing at his container during PTI’s long march. “One attacker opened fire from one side and another resorted to firing at me from the front. The arrested man is not mentally ill but there is a plan behind it.”

He saluted martyred PTI worker Muazzam for sacrificing his life. He also praised the PTI worker Ibtisam for making courage move to foil the gun attack.

“We tried to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) but how would an FIR be registered against the three persons including Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah? These three people will have to resign from their offices,” said Khan.

He asked the rulers to not take such steps that would create Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan. He said that the nation brings change through ballot and elect their rulers.

He said that an attempt was made to assassinate the head of the largest political party in Pakistan. He vowed that he will fight for the people of Sindh to get rid of the Zardari mafia.

He said that the supremacy of law is necessary for achieving development and prosperity goals.

“Thieves are imposed on us but we are not ready to accept them. I want to ask the nation whether they are happy to live like this or if they want to get real independence. For getting independence, we have to render sacrifices and continue the struggle.”

“I have already decided that death is a better option instead of being a slave of these thieves. I will take the streets once again and give a call for Islamabad march after getting better,” announced Imran Khan.

He said that it is the constitutional right of every individual to raise his voice. “We do legal and constructive criticism but not to ridicule someone.” He appealed to the nation to attend the PTI’s protests. Khan added that the investigation into the gun attack will not proceed until the resignations of the three persons.

