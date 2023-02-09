Imran Khan admits meeting Gen Bajwa after ouster as PM

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has admitted that he met former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa after he was ousted as prime minister (PM), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while talking to senior journalists at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan pinned his hopes on judiciary to conduct timely elections, saying that the incumbent government was not serious about holding polls in the country.

In response to a question, the PTI chief lambasted the government for postponing the all-parties conference (APC) on terrorism, saying that the decision to attend the meeting would be taken after APC will be scheduled.

Responding to another question, the former premier said that the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would bring another storm of inflation, noting that the country’s economy can only be saved by the investment of overseas Pakistanis.

He further said that an attempt was made to launch Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz as Mrs. Mandela in Pakistan, “but the strategy failed miserably”.

Earlier in February, Imran Khan said that his decision to extend former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 was a ‘blunder’.

Speaking to international media, the former premier continued his criticism of Gen (retd) Qamar Javad Bajwa, saying that terming the extension of former army chief’s tenure a ‘blunder’.

Imran Khan claimed that ex-COAS Bajwa acquired the services of former Pakistani ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in United States. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the people did not accept the regime change,” he said.

