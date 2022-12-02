Imran Khan extends conditional dialogue offer to coalition govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday offered conditional talks to coalition government, which is being considered a significant positive development amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman extended dialogue offer to PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

While extending an invitation to the PDM government over the possibility of early general elections, Imran Khan said that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He went on to say that PTI has the full backing of PML-Q and CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will dissolve the provincial assembly on his first call.

“Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in a video address, adding that the incumbent government has no roadmap for the revival of the economy.

“Early general elections is the only way to save the country from default,” said Imran and lamented the rising inflation and unemployment rate during current govt tenure.

The former premier also slammed Federal Minister Ishaq Dar over his “poor” economic policies.

Imran Khan — who called off his long march to Islamabad last week — had announced quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier had said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Comments