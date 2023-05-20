Imran Khan agrees to appear before NAB on May 23

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan agreed to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chief has sent his written answer to the National Accountability Bureau in which he stated that he cannot become part of NAB investigations on May 22.

He agreed on appearing before NAB on May 23 and demanded that to send a copy of the NAB inquiry report to him or his lawyer.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) changed the title of the Al-Qadir Trust case to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’, and summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The accountability watchdog had summoned Imran Khan on May 18 in a ‘personal capacity’ in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which title has been changed to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.