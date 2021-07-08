PM orders early activation of online agri-dashboard to monitor food prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed concerned authorities to remove hurdles for activating the online agri-dashboard to monitor food prices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of an online agri-dashboard designed to monitor food prices across the country. The federal government will be able to control the rising prices of essential commodities with the help of the online agri-dashboard.

It has been directed for early completion of the development phase of the agri-dashboard and making it activated at the earliest. During the meeting, the premier was also apprised regarding the steps being taken for improving the genetic diversity of the livestock.

PM Imran Khan said that food security was among the top priorities of the federal government and steps are being taken to modernise the agriculture sector to increase crop productivity for meeting the country’s needs.

The premier said that prices will fall down after increasing the production of milk and meat.

It may be noted here that PM Imran Khan had approved the development of the online agri-dashboard by National Security Division to monitor the prices of food and availability of commodities’ stocks at national, provincial and district levels.

The online agri-dashboard will be an important tool for preventing the country from facing a food crisis besides stopping profiteering and hoarding.

During the meeting, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed PM Imran Khan regarding his visits to the foreign countries and implementation on the agreements made between Pakistan and other countries during the visits of the state heads.

PM Khan directed highlighting the hurdles in the timely implementation of the agreements signed between Pakistan and other countries. He also ordered not to make any delay in the implementation of the projects of national interests.