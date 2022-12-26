Imran Khan ‘angered’ China, ruined economy: PM Shehbaz

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the former premier had ‘angered’ China and ruined the country’s economy, ARY News reported on Monday.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a ceremony after laying foundation stones of different uplift communication, road, hydel, and power infrastructure projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

ڈی آئی خان: وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی متعدد ترقیاتی منصوبوں کی تقریب میں شرکت https://t.co/vZVhpBzAr9 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) December 26, 2022

PM Shehbaz regretted that due to faulty policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, the friendly nations including China were displeased. “No one can imagine, how much Imran Khan had ‘angered’ China and ruined the country’s economy,” he added.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister, PM Shehbaz said that PTI leader had brought disrespect to the country after selling out the precious gifts donated by foreign leaders. “They gave these precious gifts as sign of fraternal ties, but the former ruler sold them out in open markets”, he regretted.

The premier further said that when he had taken oath, he did not realize the economic disaster towards the country was heading as Pakistan was on the verge of default, but due to the efforts of the coalition government and all other relevant institutions and prayers of the nation, they saved the country.

He said still they were faced with economic challenges. “Pakistan suffered a whopping loss of about $30 billion due to floods and these woes were multiplied by global inflation and recession, Russia and Ukraine conflict and exorbitant price of gas and oil at the international market,” he added.

Read More: Gen Bajwa was Imran Khan’s benefactor: PM Shehbaz Sharif

The prime minister claimed that Imran Khan had no concerns for the public welfare and that his past government had never accorded any priority. “The coalition government have still eight months’ tenure left and after that period, elections would be held in the country,” he added.

He also expressed the resolve that despite myriad economic challenges including the post-flood situation, the coalition government was determined to steer the country out of the current difficulties.

“These challenges might be manifold but 220 million people of the country should not get worried, the coalition government with the support of its partners will steer the country out of the challenges,” he added.

About the recent terrorist attacks in the country, the Prime Minister hailed the security forces for launching successful operations and paid rich tribute to those who laid their lives in the line of duty. “A special meeting will be held to formulate a strategy to deal with the menace of terrorism on permanent basis,” he added.

Comments