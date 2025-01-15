PTI founder ‘announces’ Black Day on Feb 8 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has announced that February 8 will be observed as a Black Day across Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PTI MNAs and MPAs have been instructed to hold demonstrations in their respective areas as part of the protests against ‘rigged’ elections on February 8 2024.

Imran Khan has directed party leaders to prepare for protests, while also issuing instructions to refrain from making statements against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

The PTI founder has also ordered party leaders to take opposition leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, into confidence regarding the planned protests.

The announcement comes as the PTI prepares to launch a nationwide protest campaign against the government.

It’s worth mentioning here that Pakistan held general elections on February 8, 2024 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim rejected by the then caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.

However, in recent development, PTI is in talks with the federal government amid the prevailing uncertainty in the country.

Where PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar said that party will submit its written demands to government in the third round of talks, scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 16).

“Tomorrow, our third session of negotiations with the government will take place, during which we will submit our demands in writing,” Barrister Gohar said.

Barrister Gohar emphasized that if the government engages in these talks with sincerity and goodwill, a resolution to all issues could be achieved.