Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Former prime minister Imran Khan announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the PTI chief Imran Khan said it is better to start the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement than protest on road. They are fond of getting us jails, we will let them get their wish, he added.

Imran Khan said after the coming 90 days whoever stays in the government, article 6 will apply on them. The nation is expecting that the judiciary will stand by the constitution.

The former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that nothing is in control of the current government. People should think about where is this country heading.

Speaking of overseas Pakistanis, the PTI chairman claimed that the 10 million Pakistanis who are living abroad are the country’s strength. He said even if two million of them invest in Pakistan they would need to ask other countries for help.

The overseas Pakistanis who came to Pakistan during PTI tenure, have been going back now.

The PTI chairman lambasted the PDM-led government, he said that the prices of petrol, electricity and gas have hiked up and it will increase more in near future.

He predicted that the PDM government is now looking for escape amid the increasing inflation.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the ARY head of news was arrested at midnight 3 am. They break doors, enter homes and arrest people which affects the children. Whoever speaks against the regime they are abducted.

Comments