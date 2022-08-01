Imran Khan announces protest outside ECP office on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be holding a peaceful protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) head office in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman made the statement while addressing the party’s National Council meeting held in Islamabad.

“PTI will hold a peaceful protest out ECP office on Thursday against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja,” he said and reiterated his demand for the immediate resignation of the election commissioner.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

While criticizing the incumbent coalition government, Imran Khan was of the view that both [PPP and PML-N] looted national exchequer for years while in power and now once again this “imported government” was brought into power through US regime change conspiracy.

Commenting on rising inflation in the country and devaluation of the rupee, the former prime minister said the price of petrol was Rs150 when his government was overthrown, adding that within three months, the petroleum prices have jacked up by Rs100.

“Bilawal had launched long march when our [PTI’s] government increased petrol price by Rs12,” he said and continued that Pakistan was on the verge of default due to worse economic policies of the PML-N-led coalition government.

KP assembly passes resolution against CEC

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly today passed a resolution against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan and demanded his resignation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Provincial Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tabled the resolution, seeking the resignations of Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The resolution demanded immediate free and transparent general elections in the country. The resolution expressed ‘strong’ reservations over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “on the basis of solid evidence”.

The resolution also urged the political parties to constitute an ‘acceptable and non-controversial’ Election Commission.

