Imran Khan announces to lodge cases on IG, DIG Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday announced to lodge cases on Inspector General, Deputy IG Islamabad for torturing Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants of the rally in Islamabad the PTI Chief thanked them and other workers from all across the country for coming out on a 24-hour notice.

He added that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Khwaja Asif said more severe things about the armed forces but they did not have to face a response such as Shahbaz Gill.

Imran Khan added that the government is trying to submerge people’s voices by suspending ARY News transmission. They banned ARY News because it voiced public interest and PTI’s narrative, he added.

He added that this is a defining moment for the country, if we bow down to this fear then we will be slaves forever. We have to fight against these atrocities, the nation has risen up, he added.

He added that they will not forget the violence against peaceful protestors on May 25 amid PTI’s long march. All of that was done to make us accept these thieves, he added.

He added that they tortured Shahbaz Gill and tortured him for two days. We would lodge cases on IG, DIG Islamabad, magistrate Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Aurangzeb, he added.

He added that when they inquired Islamabad police about their atrocities, they said that they were pressurized by other forces.

He added that it was ARY News that broadcasted the people who came out after his ouster, which is why they were targeted. They targeted anchors such as Sabir Shakir, Arshad Sharif and other famous anchors for supporting PTI, he added.

Also Read: Imran Khan summons meeting of PTI members on Aug 22

The former premier said that people who think they can stop our revolution by threatening media are misled. He would hold public gatherings all across the country from tomorrow with the Rawalpindi gathering, he added.

Comments