Imran Khan announces to move court to investigate audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to move court against the recent audio leaks from Prime Minister House (PMO), calling it a serious breach of national security, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “The audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister Office [and] Prime Minister House.”

Imran Khan claimed that during his tenure as prime minister, his secure line at residence was also bugged.

is responsible for the bugging & who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited/doctored. This is critical bec sensitive security issues are & have been illegally recorded & subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pak’s national security has been exposed globally — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2022

He announced that his party intends to move court to establish authenticity of audio leaks and will seek the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate which intelligence agency is involved in bugging PMO.

“This is critical because sensitive security issues [were being] illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pakistan’s national security has been exposed globally,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the high-level committee, constituted to oversee the investigation into the audio leaks from Prime Minister’s House (PMO), to complete the probe within two weeks under terms of reference.

According to details, the interior minister chaired the first meeting of high-level committee – constituted to oversee the investigation into the audio leaks from Prime Minister’s House (PMO).

The meeting was attended by Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary National Telecom, Secretary Information Technology (IT) and other officials.

