PTI chairman apologises in judge Zeba Chaudhry ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister has apologised before the court in a female judge ‘threat’ case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a female judge ‘threat’ case was heard against the PTI chairman in the court of the judicial magistrate Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court along with his client.

PTI Chairman, in court, stated that he had formed a political party 27 years ago. I went to the courtroom of Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise for whatever I said in a political gathering.

“I apologise, If I had crossed the line and hurt anyone,” the former prime minister in his statement said.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20, last year, condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.