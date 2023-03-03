Imran Khan appeared before court with ‘goons’, remarks ATC judge

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge on Friday passed important remarks on the court appearance of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, earlier this week, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan secured interim bail from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Raja Nasir Abbas in his remarks said PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court with thousands of people including ‘goons’. The ATC judge passed these remarks in a case against PTI leaders Asad Umar and others over protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The judge remarked that Mr Khan exemplified the judicial system of the United Kingdom but did not respect the judiciary in the country himself. The judge further said he had the CCTV evidence of all the issue.

Judge Nasir Abbas said Mr Khan would keep him busy for another year as the PTI chief had returned with more cases than he already had upon his arrival to the court.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during the former premier appearance.

