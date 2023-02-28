Imran Khan secures interim bail in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday secured interim bail from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas announced the verdict after the former premier appeared before the judge amid tight security for nearly after four months as he was recovering from the bullet wounds.

The interim bail of Imran Khan was approved till March 9 against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

On the last hearing of the case on February 15, the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan was canceled by the ATC over his non-appearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

