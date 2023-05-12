Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan reaches IHC for bail plea hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan appeared before Islamabad High Court today (Friday) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful” that triggered deadly clashes across the country, ARY News reported.

A two-member special division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Imtiaz will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea after Friday prayers.

Extraordinary security arrangements were put in place in the capital during Imran Khan’s appearance at the high court. Police and Frontier Corps (FC) troops are deployed outside the IHC.

Containers have been placed near police lines on the Srinagar Highway and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials has been deployed under the Faizabad Bridge, Srinagar Highway and Police Lines.

On the other hand, the PTI said that “peaceful” supporters would gather at the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad’s G-13 to express solidarity with the ex-premier. The party also said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that authorities would arrest Imran again.

“If (Khan) gets bail from the High Court, we will wait for the cancellation of bail and arrest him again,” Sanaullah told private tv.

SC terms arrest ‘unlawful’

A day earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Imran Khan’s arrest from IHC premises “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.

“Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to stay at the Police Lines Guest House but not as a prisoner and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the former PM’s security. He was directed to appear in Islamabad High Court Friday morning.

Since being ousted from office last April, Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections and fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan’s government and powerful military who he blames for pulling him from power.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging PTI chief’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.