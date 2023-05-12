CCTV footage of Imran Khan’s arrest stolen from court

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV footage of arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been ‘stolen’ from Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the former premier’s lawyer.

During a hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer – Salman Safdar – said that argued that the CCTV footage of former premier’s arrest was stolen.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed displeasure over ‘stealing’ of CCTV footage from court premises and sought a report from Advocate General of Pakistan (AGP) in this regard.

“It is unfortunate that the footage was stolen from the High Court,” the IHC judges said.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier ‘legal.’ The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.