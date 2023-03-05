Imran Khan arrest: Islamabad police to seek Punjab govt’s help

LAHORE: Following the resistance from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in Zaman Park, the Islamabad police on Sunday decided to take assistance from the Punjab government for the arrest of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court had issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28 for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad police team, which reached Lahore to deliver an arrest warrant to Imran Khan at Zaman Park has been asked to stay in the provincial capital of Punjab, sources said.

They further said that a discussion was underway to book the PTI workers, which stopped Islamabad police in Zaman Park.

“I appeal to the people not to hinder the police in implementing the orders from the court. Doing so would be a crime,” warned the Islamabad police chief, while talking to ARY News.

The Islamabad police in its tweet said that they will transfer Khan to Islamabad under their protection.

“Legal action will be taken against those who try to obstruct the execution of court orders,” they said.

