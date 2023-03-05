Imran Khan Arrest: Lahore Police consents to help Islamabad

LAHORE: The Lahore Police has consented to extend help to the police party from Islamabad, which has reached here to arrest Imran Khan citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CCPO Lahore has urgently summoned all SPs to Police Line Qilla Gujjar Singh, sources said.

According to sources, 1200 policemen will be deployed for the operation. “The police will likely use water canon to disperse the party workers,” sources said. “A police van has also been prepared for arrest of those PTI workers who will try to impede Imran Khan’s arrest”.

Sources earlier said that the Islamabad Police team was under new instructions told to stay in Lahore, while consultations were underway for arrest of the PTI chairman in other cases.

The authorities have decided to take assistance from the Punjab government and also considering to book the PTI workers in cases who prevented the federal police in Zaman Park, sources said.

Additional sessions judge Islamabad Zafar Iqbal had issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28 for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad police team was reached Lahore to deliver an arrest warrant to Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

“I appeal to the people not to hinder the police in implementing the orders from the court. Doing so would be a crime,” warned the Islamabad police chief, while talking to ARY News.

The Islamabad police in its tweet said that they will transfer Khan to Islamabad under their protection. “Legal action will be taken against those who try to obstruct the execution of court orders,” they said.

