PTI chairman’s arrest can’t be equated with other politicians: PDM spox

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman on Saturday stated that the arrest of the PTI chairman cannot be equated with other politicians, ARY News reported.

On the arrest of the PTI chairman, PDM spokesperson – Hafiz Hamdullah – voice a response stating that the crimes of the PTI chief carry substantial weight in terms of recent penalties, adding that the PTI chief was geared towards an agenda that aimed economically, financially, and internationally to destabilize the country.

Hafiz Hamdullah emphasized that the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI supremo cannot be compared to the arrest of other politicians.

Earlier in the day, district and sessions court Islamabad awarded three years jail term to the PTI chief and imposed Rs. one lac fine in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court had also issued an arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, leading to his apprehension in Lahore and transfer to Kot Lakhpat Jail.