Imran Khan arrest: Police register terrorism case against PTI MPAs

KARACHI: Police have registered a terrorism case against PTI MPA Nawaz Jadoon for protesting against the possible arrest of party head Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police officials around 90 PTI workers reached for a protest along with MPA Shah Nawaz Jadoon and Tariq Jadoon at 6 pm and blocked the M. T. Khan Road.

The PTI leadership and worker were informed that its a violation of the law but they started raising slogans and burned a bike too, the police officials added.

The police officials further added that 12 accused were arrested for enraging the protestors including Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Rafiq, Ayub, Khalid Shah, Tariq Khan and others while Tariq Jadoon and Ishaq Bangali escaped.

Furthermore, burned bike, tires and other evidence were recovered from the protest spot and an investigation is underway.

Another case was registered against PTI MPA Saeed Afridi for protesting at Banaras chowk against Party chairman Imran Khan’s possible arrest.

The police officials said that the FIR includes more than 50 unidentified persons too. Around 8:30 pm the PTI workers blocked the Banaras Chowk road and protested against the provincial and federal government.

The Protestors pelted stones at police mobiles but no one was arrested because the number of protestors was high.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters on Tuesday night took control of Zaman Park Lahore following hours-long face-off with police, who arrived to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakana case.

An Islamabad police team had reached Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal had restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

The Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

