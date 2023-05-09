Imran Khan arrested by NAB for causing loss to exchequer: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for causing a massive loss to the national exchequer, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the NAB is not controlled by the federal government. “There is documentary evidence [against Imran Khan],” claimed the interior minister.

“There is no need to hold a thorough investigation after having concrete evidence. Rs50 billion was looted in accordance with the Al-Qadir Trust case and [former SAPM on accountability] Shahzad Akbar also fled away with Rs2 billion.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED IN AL-QADIR TRUST CASE



He alleged that Khan owned property worth Rs6 billion after causing a financial dent of Rs7 billion to the national exchequer. Sanaullah claimed that Imran Khan and his wife are trustees of the Al-Qadir Trust.

“Rangers personnel were already present in the surroundings of the high court building and Red Zone. They informed us about making the arrest without any disturbance. Lawyers tried to resist which led to the breaking of window glasses. The windows of the building were not broken by Rangers officials.”

Sanaullah said that Khan had already given a statement that he is mentally prepared for his arrest before leaving Lahore.

READ: PTI GIVES PROTEST CALL FOLLOWING IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST



The interior minister offered Imran Khan to conduct judicial inquiry of two alleged assassination attempts on him. “If we analyse Imran Khan’s campaigning thoroughly, then we will find out the foreign elements who are backing him. The accused Naveed Bashir was a religious extremist and Imran Khan is telling lie that someone planned to kill him.”

Rana Sanaullah said that an accused can be arrested anywhere when arrest warrants are issued. He also criticised the chief justice of the high court for taking notice of Imran Khan’s arrest and said that the notice should also be taken for other persons as well.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.