PTI founder, Asad Umar acquitted in vandalism case

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court has acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Asad Umar in a case pertaining to alleged vandalizing during the party’s long march on May 25, ARY News reported.

As per details, Civil Judge Naveed Khan heard the case which was registered against PTI founder at Koral police station.

The court acquitted Imran Khan and the former federal minister whereas the case was adjourned against the other accused till February 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former ministers Asad Umar Fawad Chaudhry and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

