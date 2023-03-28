Imran Khan asks lawyers to thwart attempts for dividing judiciary

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has asked lawyers to be united for thwarting attempts to divide the judiciary, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link, Imran Khan appealed to the legal fraternity to attend the lawyers’ convention being organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He alleged that attempts are being made to divide the judiciary.

He said that the time has arrived to choose the right path. He added if the government manhandled Barrister Hassaan Niazi then it could have happened to anyone else.

READ: FEDERAL CABINET APPROVES DRAFT LAW TO CURTAIL CJP SUO MOTU POWERS

Khan said that the rulers are increasing hatred among the people by threatening everyone who were resisting their wrongdoings. He reiterated that fair and free elections are the only solution to end the crisis in the country.

‘Social media activists being abducted’

Imran Khan alleged that the PTI social media activists are being abducted from their homes. He criticised that not a single democratic country would choose the path of torturing political rivals.

He further alleged that the relatives of political activists are being taken into custody when police officials fail to capture the political workers. He said that social media users work independently and no one can control them.

READ: TWO JUDGES’ OPINION ‘NOT RELEVANT’ IN POLLS DELAY CASE, SAYS CJP BANDIAL

IMF agreement

The PTI chief said that the government has failed to get any relaxation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get the next tranche of loan. He said that a new wave of inflation will hit the nation if the government manages to sign IMF agreement on tough conditions.

He appealed to the nationals to raise their voices against the incumbent government which failed to provide relief and resolve their issues.

Comments