Imran Khan asks masses to turn out to vote in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister (PM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has urged the masses to turn out to vote in all the constituencies where by-elections are being held today.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said: “This is a referendum for Haqiqi Azadi from the cabal of crooks”.

Polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats is underway and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval.

The NA seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had, on July 28, accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women.

