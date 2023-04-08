Imran Khan asks nation to get ready for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday lambasted PML-N supremo, saying that a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Addressing the PTI workers and activists who had gathered at Zaman Park for iftar, Imran Khan stated that he is not an Islamic scholar and has learned everything from his life.

The PTI chairman said that no country in the world has experienced a revolution comparable to the one brought by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He cited the Battle of Badr and Khalid Bin Waleed’s leadership as proof that only free people, not slaves, stand for freedom.

Regarding the current situation, Imran Khan further stated that the PTI was fighting for independence and that everyone must get ready for “Haqeeqi Azadi,” adding that the facilitators have imposed a group of thieves on the nation.

He said that an honourable person is respected in society, and whoever becomes a proud leader should be honest and brave.

