Imran Khan asks nation to unite for helping flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday visited Taunsa tehsil of Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province and said that the destruction from the floods were so big that the entire nation has to unite and work together to deal with it, ARY NEWS reported.

During his visit, Imran Khan met a flood-hit family whose six members drowned in the recent devastation and prayed for the departed souls. He also distributed relief goods among the affectees.

“I came here to oversee if flood relief activities are being carried out properly,” he said after taking an aerial view of the floods in the tehsil. “Stagnant water after floods owing to improper drainage system has created more problems for the affectees.”

He asked the chief minister Punjab to declare Taunsa as a district and once again reiterated that its flood-related issues could be resolved after construction of a dam in the area.

“A feasibility report and a tender was issued for the construction of a dam during our last tenure in the province,” he shared.

He called for the entire nation to unite and help each other in one of the biggest crises faced by the country. “The Pakistanis have once again reposed their confidence on me and donated Rs10 billion during five-hour long telethons,” he said.

He lamented the government’s move to stop broadcast of his telethon for flood victims. “We, however, will not be deterred by such moves and will try to support victims in completely overcoming their losses,” Imran Khan assured.

He demanded of the Centre to immediately take measures for restoring Indus highway and lamented that the previous rulers have failed to complete a waterway along River Indus right bank canal for safely disposing off floodwater.

