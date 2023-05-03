Imran Khan asks supporters to show solidarity with CJP on Saturday

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan asked the workers and supporters to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6, Saturday, ARY News reported.

In a special message to PTI workers and supporters today, Imran Khan gave a call to the nationals to take to the streets for showing their support to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

He said that the country is currently at a decisive phase of the history. “Today, Pakistan is going through record inflation and unemployment and a mafia is seizing it. The incumbent government is afraid of facing defeat in the elections.”

READ: REFERENCE FILED AGAINST IMRAN KHAN, EX-CJP SAQIB NISAR IN ECP



Khan blamed the government for deliberately taking steps for destroying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC). “A mafia is running propaganda against the CJP and SC judges. I am appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday evening.”

Yesterday, Khan asserted that he has no regret in dissolving Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, terming the move party’s ‘constitutional right’.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier reiterated that the Constitution stipulates that elections are held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

Read: Imran Khan says ‘ready for simultaneous elections if assemblies dissolve tomorrow’

Imran Khan also lambasted the ruling coalition for not ‘implementing the Supreme Court’s (SC) orders’, warning of country-wide protests. “We stand by the Supreme Court for implementation of Constitution,” he added.

He added that a country cannot function without the supremacy of rule of law. Khan also said that the overseas Pakistanis were not investing in the country due to ‘corruption’.

The PTI chief added that foreign investment cannot increase until there is stability in the country. He also alleged that PTI’s seats were reduced in the 2018 election.

Comments