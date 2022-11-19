Imran Khan attack: JIT interrogates prime suspect Naveed Meher

LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the attack on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, has started interrogating the prime suspect Naveed Meher, ARY News reported.

The joint investigation team – formed to probe November 3 assassination bid on Imran Khan, was constituted by Punjab government under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

According to sources, the JIT questioned suspect Naveed about November 3 attack. The assailant, who opened fire at PTI chief, told the investigative team that the former premier was his only target.

The attacker told JIT he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else because he was misleading people”.

He further told probe team that nobody was behind him and he performed the act at his own behest.

Earlier, the ATC granted 12-day physical remand of the prime suspect Naveed Meher in the Imran Khan attack case.

The police sought 30-day physical remand of Meher, however, the court granted a 12-day remand of the prime suspect and handed him over to the JIT.

The suspect will be produced before the special court on November 29.

Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene in Wazirabad. The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

The judge expressed outrage over the delayed production of the suspect. The court also ordered to probe into the delay in the production of Naveed Meher and asked the JIT head to ascertain the responsible.

Comments