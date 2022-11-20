Imran Khan attack: JIT questions close relatives of attacker

LAHORE: A joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan, questioned attacker Naveed’s relatives, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The JIT members inquired the relatives about the attacker’s past history, sources said.

The JIT has also questioned two detainees Waqas and Sajid Butt, according to sources.

“Naveed had purchased the weapon from Waqas and Sajid Butt in 20 thousand rupees,” sources said. “What he said when he purchased the weapon,” JIT members questioned the detainees.

Investigation team’s head Ghulam Mehmood Doggar and member Syed Khurram Ali Shah returned from Wazirabad to Lahore yesterday, sources added.

The JIT had earlier visited the crime scene in Wazirabad.

The joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On November 15, the Punjab government notified a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar named convener of the JIT.

Comments