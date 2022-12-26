Imran Khan attack: JIT reveals suspect Naveed was trained

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, revealed on Monday that the Prime suspect Naveed Meher was trained, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader Musaddiq Abbasi held a press conference along with Omar Sarfraz Cheema Advisor to Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) carried out polygraphic tests of Naveed Meher and shocking revealed that the Wazirabad attack was planned and the attacker was not alone, but it’s still not confirmed how many attackers were there.

The PTI leader further said that according to JIT the guard did not fire any bullets.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala sent the prime suspect in the Imran Khan attack case on 10-day physical remand.

The police told the court that a motorcycle was recovered from Naveed Meher, the prime suspect in Imran’s attack case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

