Imran Khan attack: Police arrest two more suspects from Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD: The Punjab police on Friday arrested two more suspects in connection with an attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march in Wazirabad, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Thursday evening.

Currently, Imran Khan is hospitalized at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable following the surgery.

Sources say that the police arrest suspects on the information provided by the prime suspect Naveed.

Sources revealed that the two other suspects — Waqas and Sajid Butt — sold Naveed a pistol and bullets for Rs20,000 without any number and license.

The police arrested them from Wazirabad, sources say.

Imran Khan to address nation today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today (Friday) following the assassination attempt on him.

As per details, Imran Khan in his expected address to the nation will take the masses into confidence over the Wazirabad gun attack on the PTI rally.

