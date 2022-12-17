Imran Khan attack probe: PML-N leaders opt not to attend

LAHORE: Three PML-N leaders summoned by the Imran Khan attack probe have decided not to attend the JIT proceedings, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif have been summoned by the Joint Investigation Team today at CCPO office Lahore today at 11:00am.

SHO City police station Wazirabad had issued notices to the PML-N leaders

on behalf of the JIT. PML-N leaders and federal ministers have been summoned to record their statements, sources said.

PML-N leaders have opted not to attend the proceedings of the JIT, according to the party sources.

“Three PML-N leaders have no link with the case and being summoned on political grounds”, according to party sources.

Imran Khan and others were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, killing one and injuring six people.

