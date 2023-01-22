Imran Khan attack probe: Punjab govt changes JIT

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has once again changed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the November 3 attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by Home Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retired) Asadullah Khan, three key committee members, who had been probing the case for the past two months, had been replaced.

The provincial government did not change the JIT head, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The new JIT members include District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Akmal, SP Anjum Kamal, and Jhang Crime Investigation Agency DSP Nasir Nawaz.

The development comes days after the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar blamed the JIT members for ‘damaging’ the Wazirabad Attack case.

JIT head CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar submitted the report against the JIT members to the additional chief secretary’s home and requested to take strict action against them.

He blamed the other members of JIT for ruining the case and said that the members of the JIT leaked the secret information to social media and mainstream media and damaged the case.

The first JIT was made on November 9, 2022, while the second JIT was constituted on November 10, 2022. On November 15, 2022, the JIT was constituted again to conduct the investigation into the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

