Video shows moment PTI chief Imran Khan was attacked

ISLAMABAD: A video of assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has emerged, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the video of an assassination attempt on Imran Khan has emerged, in which the attackers can be seen firing on the container.

In the video, the attacker can be seen taking out his pistol while the person standing behind grabbed him and turned his gun upwards, thwarting the attack. Meanwhile, more PTI workers intercepted the attacker and took him away from the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Read More: PTI long march: Imran Khan to spend day 7 in Wazirabad

Talking exclusively to ARY News, PTI Secretay General Asad Umar confirmed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured in a targeted attack during long march. Sources told ARY News that the person who fired the gunshots has been arrested.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.

PM Shehbaz summons report

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and summoned a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He also directed the interior minister to summon a report from the Punjab chief secretary and IGP Punjab.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference on his recent trip to China had been postponed in light on the attack on PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Comments