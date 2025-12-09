PTI missed founder’s bail three times, claims Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Sher Afzal Marwat, has revealed that the release of PTI founder Imran Khan was narrowly missed on three separate occasions, citing missed legal and political opportunities.

Speaking on ARY News programme Off the Record, Marwat confirmed that for 8–9 months, no one except a couple of lawyers and family members could meet the PTI founder Imran Khan, highlighting restricted access even for political leaders with parliamentary experience.

He also emphasized that loyalty and love for Imran Khan are the core of PTI, stating, “Without the PTI founder, the concept of the party itself does not survive. The minus-one formula of MQM cannot be applied to PTI.”

Sher Afzal Marwat described internal party conflicts, with one faction believing in a calm, legal approach to secure Imran Khan’s release, while another advocated for aggressive political strategies, including resignations from assemblies and confrontational tactics.

He admitted that two to three opportunities for Imran Khan’s release were lost. Marwat said that in October 2024, a clear decision had been reached that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi would both be released on bail, and that Barrister Gohar, Barrister Saif and Ali Amin Gandapur were “witnesses to the agreement.” However, he added that the deal collapsed after a dispute emerged over the release of Faiz Hamid, who “was also demanded to be included, but the matter wasn’t accepted at the time.”

Marwat said the second opportunity came on 24 November 2024, when “the founder was given a one-week window for his release,” adding that PTI leaders were even told to “sit in Sangjani.” He said everyone in the party knows this episode.

The third chance came, according to Marwat, when Donald Trump won the US presidency, claiming that international political shifts created “an atmosphere where the founder’s release again became possible — but was lost once more.” He insisted, “This reality cannot be denied.”

Marwat criticized past political interventions, including removing Ali Amin Gandapur’s provincial government without a formal charge sheet, which he said destabilized the situation.

He noted that the tribal background played a key role in appointing Sohail Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and said Afridi’s controversial “dog in mosque” statement escalated tensions. Despite this, local populations stood against extremist elements.

Sher Afzal Marwat also addressed intra-party procedural issues, noting that PTI has not been registered since its intra-party elections, and stressed that legal and constitutional measures must be prioritized over confrontational politics.

He highlighted that Imran Khan had health facilities and could communicate with media, and that dialogue opportunities remain available, as the Speaker confirmed willingness to engage in discussions.

Marwat concluded that while PTI faced internal debates and missed opportunities, the party’s identity remains inseparable from its founder, Imran Khan. He urged members to continue pursuing legal and constitutional avenues to protect the founder’s rights and the party’s future.