PM Imran Khan shares how barren hills turned green with Billion Tree Tsunami project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of a hill in the Matta area of Swat showing how it turned green owing to their Billion Tree Tsunami campaign, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan shared a video of a hilly area in Swat from his personal Twitter handle, showing trees being planted in the entire landscape. The prime minister said that it was Matta in Swat where barren hills are turning green.

Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations. pic.twitter.com/HpkUlA88FR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 11, 2021



“Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,” he said and added that Allah willing ‘InshaAllah’ they would leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project has won international appreciation after the global environmental organizations termed his efforts for a better environment as exemplary for other global leaders.

The letter was read out during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday by Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. It was written by representatives of climate change organizations in the United States, France, and Paris.

It said that implementing Imran Khan’s vision would help the world in tackling environmental issues.

Continuing plantation drive even during COVID-19 pandemic is an applaudable act, the letter read and further added that the drive would be helpful in resolving multiple issues of unemployment, climate change, and water scarcity.

Imran Khan’s climate change efforts have laid a foundation for a new economy, the letter read.