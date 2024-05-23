BHC bins plea for Article 6 proceedings against PTI founder

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday dismissed plea seeking Article 6 proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

A two-member bench of BHQ comprising Chief Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Shaukat Rakhshani took up the plea. The plea was dismissed by the court on the basis of jurisdiction.

A senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, Abdul Razzaq Shar, pleaded that Mr Khan had violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus, he should be tried under Article 6.

The BHC bench after the initial hearing, last year, had issued notices to the additional attorney general and deputy attorney general for their response to the plea.

After impeachment as prime minister, the PTI founder is facing a number of cases under various charges. He is currently serving his jail term after conviction in cipher, toshakhana and ‘illegal’ marriage case.