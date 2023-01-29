Imran Khan blasts govt for hiking PoL prices

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the ‘corrupt’ and ‘incompetent’ PDM government has ruined Pakistan’s economy, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said the government has crushed the masses and salaried class by hiking petroleum prices. Hike in electricity and gas prices and 35 percent unprecedented inflation expected with Rs200 billion mini-budget.

Total mismanagement of our economy by a corrupt & incompetent imported govt has crushed masses & salaried class with latest hike in petrol & diesel prices & Rs33/$ devaluation to Rs262.6/$. Elec & gas price hike & 35% unprecedented inflation expected with Rs200bn mini budget. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 29, 2023

It may be noted that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced Rs35/ litre hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

Comments