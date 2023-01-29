Sunday, January 29, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Imran Khan blasts govt for hiking PoL prices

test

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the ‘corrupt’ and ‘incompetent’ PDM government has ruined Pakistan’s economy, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said the government has crushed the masses and salaried class by hiking petroleum prices. Hike in electricity and gas prices and 35 percent unprecedented inflation expected with Rs200 billion mini-budget.

It may be noted that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced Rs35/ litre hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.