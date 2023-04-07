Imran Khan booked in another case by Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has been booked in another case at Islamabad’s Ramana police station, ARY News reported.

The case has been registered against Imran Khan on the complaint of the magistrate. PTI chief used ‘foul’ language against an officer of an intelligence agency during an interview, the FIR read.

The attempt was made by Imran Khan to defame officers of the intelligence agencies, which is a threat to the country. The former premier is also accused of using social media for his ‘ill-designs’.

Read more: Imran Khan booked in 29 cases in Islamabad, IHC told

A report submitted with the IHC, last month, showed the former prime minister is booked in 29 cases in Islamabad.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Imran Khan seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad.

The details submitted by the State Counsel revealed that 28 cases were registered against the former prime minister at different police stations in the capital city while he was booked in one case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The cases registered at the Tarnol police station had been disposed off while Mr Khan’s trial in other cases is pending in courts, the report said.

