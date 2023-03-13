Imran Khan booked in another case by Lahore police

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been booked in another case regarding the death of party activist Ali Bilal alias Zil-e-Shah, ARY News reported.

The Lahore police have termed the death of Zil-e-Shah as a result of a traffic accident.

As per details, a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders including Yasmin Rashid and others has been lodged at the Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of the investigating officer for concealing facts and evidence regarding Ali Bilal’s death.

According to the FIR, the police registered a case on the statement of the accused who took Ali Bilal to the hospital. The FIR further stated that after getting information about Shah’s death, the accused fled the hospital.

Read more: PTI worker Ali Bilal died in road accident: CM Naqvi

The vehicle which hit Zil-e-Shah was of a private company and the administration held Imran Khan responsible for the accident.

Meanwhile, PTI claims that Ali Bilal, more commonly known to his comrades as Zil-e-Shah, died of police violence and torture after personnel launched a crackdown on party workers and supporters protesting near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park on Wednesday.

Comments