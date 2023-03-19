Imran Khan booked under terror charges for judicial complex chaos

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were booked in a case pertaining to vandalism at the capital’s judicial complex during his appearance at the court in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The case was registered at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station under various sections of crimes including Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The PTI leaders who were named in FIR include Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassaan Niazi and others.

According to the FIR, the PTI workers damaged the police check post and the main gate of the judicial complex.

“PTI workers were armed with stones which they threw at a checkpost of the Dhok Kashmirian police station. They also burnt down barriers and tents at the checkpost,” the FIR stated.

It added that PTI leaders set fire to 16 government and police vehicles and four motorcycles in the parking of the JDC. “They also took 9mm pistols, Rs20,000, and a wireless set from the car.”

The Judicial Complex of Islamabad on Saturday turned into a battlefield during the appearance of the PTI Chairman before court in Toshakhana case.

The federal police claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers set police vehicles on fire as law enforcers clashed with party workers during former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in Tosha Khana case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

In a tweet posted early Sunday morning, it said: “Fifty-two policemen were injured from incited workers pelting stones at the officials of Islamabad Capital Police and other assisting forces at the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex.”

پی ٹی آئی چئیرمین عمران خان کی جوڈیشل کمپلیکس پیشی پر مشتعل کارکنوں کی اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس اور دیگر معاون فورسز کے اہلکاروں پر پتھراؤ سے 52 اہلکار زخمی ہوئے۔ علاوہ ازیں اسلام آباد پولیس کی 12 اور پنجاب پولیس و FC کی 3 گاڑیوں کو نقصان پہنچا جن میں سے اسلام آباد پولیس⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 18, 2023

Islamabad police also claimed that the PTI workers and supporters attacked the police with petrol bombs and tear gas was also fired at police.

