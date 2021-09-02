PM Imran Khan breaks ground for Sialkot-Kharian motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of the Sialkot-Kharian motorway project.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister commended the National Highways Authority and Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed for saving Rs26 billion in the project.

The Sialkot-Kharian motorway is an important project of public-private partnership and it will not only facilitate passengers but also help in the transportation of goods produced in the industries of Sialkot both within the country and to the ports for exports, the premier said.

PM Khan maintained that the incumbent government is trying to create ease of doing business in the country and vowed to remove the hurdles being faced by the industrialists.

He said that the economy is growing and the debts cannot be paid until we increase our income. An increase in import bill ultimately increases the burden on the economy and creates a shortage of dollars in the country.

The incumbent government has uplifted the exports of the country.

Underlining the importance of motorways, PM Imran Khan said more than 2,700,000 vehicles passed from Swat motorway during the Eid holidays, as the people throng to the tourist’s spot to enjoy their vaccinations.

The Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is the middle part of the Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway. The Lahore to Sialkot part has already been completed and in operation, whereas the third part from Kharian to Rawalpindi is yet to be completed.

Last month, the Board of Directors’ meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved the signing of the Rs 27.8 billion Sialkot-Kharian Motorway Project.