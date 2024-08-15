PTI founder breaks silence on Faiz Hameed’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said on Thursday that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s arrest is an “internal matter” of Pakistan army and the former had nothing to do with it, ARY News reported.

“I have no connections with Faiz Hameed’s arrest,” said Imran Khan in an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

“Holding Gen Faiz Hameed accountable is a good thing, but then everyone should be held accountable,” he stated.

“If Faiz was involved in the planning and execution of May 9 events then he must be prosecuted and investigated by forming a judicial commission,” said Khan.

He further told media that General (R) Faiz had good connections with Afghan Taliban and was in contact with Taliban leadership over three years.

He added that there were serious debates over the removal of Faiz Hameed as ISI chief during his tenure.

On Monday, the military announced that Hameed had been taken into custody by the army on charges of land grabbing and forcibly taking valuables from the owner of a private housing society, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings had also been initiated against former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed.

Read more: Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to face trial by court-martial

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.