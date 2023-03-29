Imran Khan’s policies brought back terrorism to Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan brought back terrorism to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Assembly, the PPP chairman said that the armed forces and the nation wiped out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan but the former prime minister Imran Khan decided that he will forgive the APS terrorists and he then released them from jails

He said that the former army chief revealed in an interview that the establishment used to involve in the political matter but now they don’t interfere in those matters.

Bilawal Bhutto lambasted the PTI chairman Imran Khan that he is the reason for the country’s economic crisis.

He maintained that the anti-democratic forces started the hybrid war when the Charter of Democracy was signed. Character assassination of a politician was going on at that time through the media. Bilawal Bhutto added that the former chief justice was also part of this hybrid war.

Earlier, the National Assembly approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The bill was presented by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

