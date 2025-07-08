PTI founder, Bushra Bibi move IHC for early hearing of £190m case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting an early hearing of £190 million case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petitions, submitted through their counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, urge the court to expedite the hearing on their applications seeking suspension of their sentences.

Imran Khan and his wife were convicted on January 17, 2025, with Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years and Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison.

They filed appeals on January 27, and the first hearing on their sentence suspension pleas was held on May 15. The petitions argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is deliberately delaying the case by repeatedly seeking adjournments, hindering the timely delivery of justice.

The pleas stated that despite assurances from the court during the last hearing to schedule the case promptly, no progress has been made in fixing the sentence suspension applications for an early hearing.

The petitioners have requested the IHC to issue directives to schedule both sentence suspension pleas urgently.

It is important to mention here that an Accountability Court in Rawalpindi earlier awarded a 14-year jail term to Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years. Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.

Al-Qadir University case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.