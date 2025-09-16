Fresh batch of PTI senators submits resignations

ISLAMABAD: Seventeen more senators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have submitted their resignations from Senate standing committees following the directives of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar, all resignations have been compiled and submitted to the Senate Secretariat after thorough verification. He said the move was in line with the direction of the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

“The founder instructed us to submit whatever resignations we have now, while the rest will come later,” Zafar explained.

He stressed that the resignations were purely a form of protest and clarified that Senate committees would continue functioning despite PTI’s absence. “The committees can and will continue their proceedings without us,” he noted.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Adil Bazai and Azam Swati are among the leaders who resigned from multiple Senate standing committees in protest, acting on the directives of their incarcerated party founder, Imran Khan.

According to reports, Senator Dost Muhammad and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada submitted their resignations to the Senate Chairman, stepping down from memberships of five committees. Both lawmakers stated that their resignations were a mark of protest and carried out on the instructions of the PTI founder.

Separately, Senator Azam Khan Swati also announced his resignation from five Senate committees, including the Cabinet Committee, Economic Affairs Committee, Health Committee, Law and Justice Committee, and the Rules and Procedures Committee.

Senator Mirza Afridi likewise resigned from his committee memberships.

Earlier, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, revealed that he had directed party lawmakers to resign from all parliamentary committees.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Aleema Khan said that the former prime minister directed PTI lawmakers to quit all standing committees of the National Assembly.

Aleema Khan maintained that all of Imran Khan’s sisters got to meet him in jail after four months. About Imran Khan, she said that the PTI founder was in good health; however, ‘he was feeling a bit of pressure on his eye’.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder also inquired about the arrest of her sons, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, who have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.