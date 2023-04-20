Imran Khan calls Nawaz Sharif ‘captain of cowards’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that PML-N Quaid is the ‘captain of the cowards’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While slamming the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid, Imran Khan called Nawaz Sharif the captain of the cowards. Addressing the PTI workers at Zaman Park, Khan said that all of the Sharif family members are cowards and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also part of his team.

He said that PTI is ready to play the match but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties took away the wickets as they are afraid of playing a match.

The former premier said that Ali Amin Gandapur is firmly standing against the rulers. He criticised that the ‘shameless rulers’ are using such tactics and police is transporting Ali Amin Gandapur to different localities.

“For two reasons, I cannot organise interviews of the candidates due to hearings at the courts which waste a lot of time while PDM is running away from the elections.”

Earlier, Khan demanded an administrative government for election in Punjab.

In an informal conversation, the PTI chairman said that the election must be held within 90 days and if it exceeded 90 days then it’s an open violation of the constitution.

The former prime minister said that the caretaker government will be unconstitutional after 90 days. He suggested removing the caretaker government and placing an administrative setup just to hold the elections.

He lambasted the caretaker government by saying that they are doing everything except holding general elections which is the primary responsibility of the caretaker government. They are a part of the London plan where they promised the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to carry out activities against the opposition.

