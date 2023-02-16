Imran Khan calls on President Alvi to order inquiry against Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked President Arif Alvi to order an immediate inquiry against former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for “violating his oath and Constitution of Pakistan.”

In a letter dated Feb 14, Imran Khan referred to an article of journalist Javed Chaudhry in which startling revelations were made attributing General (retd) Bajwa.

“Some very disturbing information has now come into the public domain whereby it is clear that Gen retd Bajwa as COAS violated his oath of office repeatedly,” the PTI chief stated in a letter written to the president on Thursday.

“He [Mr Bajwa] has admitted to journalist Javed Ch that ‘we’ (and it would be critical to ascertain from him who was the ‘we’ in reference to) considered Imran Khan dangerous to the country if he continued to stay in power,” Khan told the President in the letter.

“The question that arises is who gave him the power to decide that an elected PM was supposedly a ‘danger to the country if he continued to stay in power’. Only the people through elections can decide who they want to elect as PM.”

سابق آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کی جانب سے بطور آرمی چیف کی پے در پے حلف کی خلاف ورزیوں کا معاملہ چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کے خلاف فوری تحقیقات کا مطالبہ کر دیا 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J0bmuxzEys — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 16, 2023

“Taking such a right on himself is in clear violation of his oath as given in Third Schedule Article 244 of the Constitution,” he stressed.

More to follow

