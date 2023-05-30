Imran Khan can be tried under Army Act: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan under the Army Act cannot be ruled out, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During a conversation on a private TV channel program, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, stated that taking action against PTI chairman Imran Khan under the Army Act cannot be ruled out as the federal government already vowed to take action against perpetrators found guilty in military installations attack.

Khawaja Asif criticized former primer Imran Khan for taking several days to condemn the May 9 incidents. He allegedly stated that PTI chief Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the riots happened on May 9 and he was well aware of everything.

Regarding Imran Khan’s proposal for negotiations, the Defense Minister responded, “Imran Khan wants negotiations with the government, but in the past, he was not even ready to talk to us, as he completely boycotted the opposition.”

He further stated that, “they – PTI leaders – used all tactics and when they were cornered, they are now calling establishment for negotiations.”

Referring to the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Khawaja Asif said that the government is dealing with PTI politically, legally, and constitutionally.

It is worth mentioning here that the Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had described the events of May 9 as a 9/11 for Pakistan, stating that no one even imagine the incidents happened on May 9.

Regarding the question of banning PTI, Khawaja Asif said there is due process regarding slapping ban on any political party. The matter will ultimately come to the Parliament if the process is initiated, he added.