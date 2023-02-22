Imran Khan castigates govt over inflation, lauds Jail Bharo Tehreek volunteers

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has lambasted the incumbent rulers over ‘rising inflation’ as the government inches closer to sign an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier pointed out the government’s austerity measures – announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the nation should be prepared for further inflation after an agreement with IMF.

“They [the government] should stop fooling people by sharing plans to cut down the number of government vehicles and sell land,” Imran Khan said, lambasting the government’s promise to fix the country.

He reiterated that the coalition government came into power after conspiring against his government, saying that PM Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa were involved in the conspiracy.

Criticising the government, he said: “Even an enemy won’t do what has happened in the country in the last 10 months.” The PTI chief also reiterated that the leadership of the coalition government, after coming into power, had their corruption cases quashed.

At the same time, the PTI chief paid a tribute to his party workers and supporters in Lahore for participating in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ — the court arrest movement which kick-started earlier today.

Referring to the austerity measures, Imran Khan asked the incumbent rulers to bring back the country’s ‘looted money’. “If you want to do something for the country, then bring your looted money back from abroad,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures, as Pakistan was eyeing a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week.

“All ministers, advisers and special assistants will not receive special salaries and perks. The ministers will now pay gas, water and electricity bills from their own pockets.”

“Luxury vehicles are being taken back from all cabinet members which will be auctioned and only one security vehicle will be deputed to the ministers where it is needed. The assisting staffers will not be allowed to pay foreign visits and all government lawmakers will use economy class for domestic travelling. The ministers will not stay at five-star hotels during their foreign visits.”

Addressing the press conference today, the former prime minister lauded PTI workers and supporters in Lahore for participating in the Jail Bharo Tehreek, saying that the drive was initiated to break the chains of fear.

Imran Khan said that the nation was now ready for a revolution and will not be “fooled”. He also warned the police with action once he returned to power, for going against his party workers during the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

He further said even the PML-N’s NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan had stepped down from his post. The PTI chief vowed to hold accountable the incumbent rulers when he returned to power.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) commenced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) from Lahore today as the party’s senior leaders including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforces.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

